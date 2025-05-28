Jets-Cowboys Trade Idea Sees New York Cut Ties With $9 Million Playmaker
If the New York Jets choose to trade anyone during the 2025 NFL season, running back Breece Hall seems like a good bet.
Though the Jets have thus far shunned the idea of moving on from Hall, they have to be cognizant of the fact that his contract is up at the end of the season. He's set to make $9 million, and his trade value will likely never be higher.
Even if Hall has never quite lived up to his elite potential, he's a well-above-average rusher who could help a lot of contending teams. In fact, one football writer believes trading him could help swing the NFC playoff race next season.
On Wednesday, Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News urged the Dallas Cowboys to make a trade for Hall, which he estimated would cost them a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Hall (adds) another element to Dallas' offense with his ability to score from anywhere on the field, both as a rusher and pass-catcher. Nobody in the team's backfield has that kind of ability, which makes Hall a significant upgrade," Moraitis wrote.
"When it comes to trade compensation, Hall shouldn't cost more than a third-round pick, which would be a small price to pay for a player who could massively upgrade Dallas' offense in 2025."
Last season, Hall managed 1,359 total yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games. He struggled with efficiency and lost a few touches here and there to 2024 draft pick Braelon Allen, but New York's offense was enough of a mess not to put all the blame on the ball-carriers.
It's hard to say whether the Jets should trade Hall or extend him, but doing neither would be the worst of both worlds. If Dallas comes calling, they'll at least listen.
