Jets’ Next Priority Should Be Clear: Extend Breece Hall

There have been plenty of negative aspects of the 2025 National Football League season for the New York Jets so far, but also a massive bright spot: Breece Hall.

There was a time this past summer when it wasn't even clear if Hall would be a part of the 2025 team. He was the subject of seemingly endless rumors throughout the offseason. The Jets opted to keep him around and he has responded with the best season of his career so far. The 24-year-old has played 11 games and has 766 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 28 catches, 301 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets should hand Breece Hall a new deal

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes as Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) defends during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

That puts Hall on pace for 1,183.2 rushing yards, 42.5 receptions, 465.8 receiving yards, and 1,649 yards from scrimmage overall. This is a projection based on his current numbers spread out across 17 games. Right now, his career high for rushing yards in a season is 994, and his career high for scrimmage yards is 1,585. Hall should smash both of those numbers.

He could be even better. He arguably should be even more involved in the passing game than he already is. Hall is third on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards.

Hall is a bona fide star and should be a part of the long-term future of the franchise. New York has avoided trading him multiple times at this point. He's heading to free agency after the season and the Jets could either utilize a franchise tag to bring him back or hand him a new deal entirely. Spotrac currently is projecting Hall's market value to be just over $41 million over four years.

The Jets currently are projected to have just over $100 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season and New York is projected to have just over $210 million in salary cap space in 2027. New York essentially can afford to give Hall whatever the team wants.

It's been a rough season, but each week Hall has given the fanbase a bit of hope. Even with the struggles with the team overall, Hall has responded with the best season of his career. It's unclear who will be the team's quarterback in 2026. No matter who it is, having a weapon like Hall out of the backfield and Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor in the passing game will just make things easier for them.

Signing Hall to an extension should be a priority as fast as possible.

More NFL: Jets RB Expected To Miss Rest Of 2025 Season