Jets Emerging For Ex-Bills, Cowboys Star

Could the Jets sign the former Bills playmaker?

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; A detailed view of the Buffalo Bills helmet before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; A detailed view of the Buffalo Bills helmet before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
If the New York Jets can add another wide receiver into the mix before the 2025 National Football League, there's a real argument that the team could be better.

New York had specialized in adding young talent, but there's still room for some veterans to show what they can do. NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich suggested that the Jets could be a fit for star receiver Amari Cooper.

"New York Jets," Ulrich said. "On paper, the Jets have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league. Outside of Garrett Wilson, New York will field some combination of Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard and fourth-rounder Arian Smith. Even for an offense that plans to be run-heavy, more help is needed.

"It remains to be seen if the Jets would consider Cooper a fit in the offense, particularly as a run blocker which is a big part of the appeal in New York’s eyes for Reynolds and Lazard. Still, he’s more established and proven than anyone on the roster outside of Wilson."

It's a pretty save argument that adding someone like Cooper would take the Jets' offense to a higher level. He played in the AFC East last year as a member of the Buffalo Bills and has had success everywhere he has been. Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler and has spent time with the then-Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Bills. Could the Jets be next on that list?

