Where Things Stand With Jets Star Garrett Wilson

The New York Jets’ wide receiver room is looking pretty solid right now, and there’s at least a chance there could be more firepower on the way.

New York added John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell ahead of the trade deadline and both have looked like significant bright spots. In four games, Metchie has 14 catches on 19 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns. His career high in a season is 254 yards set last season in 13 games with the Houston Texans. With five games left in the season, Metchie could surpass that mark. Mitchell has 11 catches on 25 targets in three games and has 154 yards and a touchdown. The receiver room looks promising right now and doesn't even have its best player right now in Garrett Wilson.

The Jets could have more firepower soon

The 25-year-old hasn't played in a game since Nov. 9 against the Cleveland Browns. Wilson has been dealing with a knee injury and was placed on the Injured Reserve ahead of the Week 11 showdown against the New England Patriots. An Injured Reserve stint requires a four-game absence minimum. On Sunday, the Jets will face the Miami Dolphins, and that will be the fourth game, meaning that Wilson will be eligible to return. That doesn't guarantee that he will return, but he will be eligible, at least.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Wilson on Friday and didn't give much information.

"We’ll see,” Glenn said as transcribed by Dan Martin of the New York Post. “We’ll let that time come and answer that question.”

There are just a few weeks to go in the regular season. There's an argument that based on the team's record, there isn't a reason to risk further injury. If he isn't at 100 percent, the Jets shouldn't risk anything. But if he is healthy, getting a look at this receiver room with Wilson, Metchie, and Mitchell would be worthwhile.

Wilson and Mitchell are under contract beyond this season. Metchie is going to be a restricted free agent. Metchie has looked good in the slot, Mitchell has been explosive, and Wilson is a star. Seeing how these three work would be a good way to gauge whether the team should bring Metchie back and whether the team needs someone else.

Wilson is eligible to return next week. If he's healthy, the Jets should roll with him.

