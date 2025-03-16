Jets Favored To Land Much-Needed Offensive Line Help For Justin Fields
The New York Jets recently landed free agent quarterback Justin Fields to be the next franchise signal caller in the Big Apple.
After landing Fields, it's time for the Jets to build the right offense around him. This includes adding both offensive line and skill position talent, but which area will New York address first?
Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor cited a recent update in the NFL Mock Draft Database that revealed the most popular selection for the Jets at pick No. 7 is Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
"Garnering 29% of selections, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou has emerged as the new favorite to be selected by New York at No. 7," Nania wrote. "The emergence of Membou makes sense in relation to the Jets’ free agency moves thus far. They lost right tackle Morgan Moses to the New England Patriots, and so far, the only offensive tackle they have added is Chukwuma Okorafor, who is not starting material.
"Right tackle is a gaping hole in the Jets’ offensive depth chart, and Membou slides in perfectly, as he exclusively played right tackle throughout his three seasons as a starter for the Tigers."
This should come as a surprise to many because it suggests the Jets would pass on LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in favor of Membou. For most of the pre-draft lead-up, Campbell has been the consensus top offensive lineman in the entire draft.
Either way, it's not a bad idea to bolster the offensive line with a top-ten pick. It seems like every year there's a team drafting a franchise offensive lineman within the first ten picks of the draft. This season, it could be the Jets as they look to protect their new franchise quarterback
