Jets Shockingly Predicted To Draft 29-Touchdown QB After Justin Fields Signing
The New York Jets released veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of free agency this offseason. In his place, they were able to sign Justin Fields, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fields has been on a roller coaster ride of a journey through the NFL so far, but he looks to land in his first stable home with the Jets.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently made the bold prediction that the Jets would select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite stealing Fields from the Steelers in free agency.
"Though the Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal, his inconsistency as a starter means it would be smart of them to get an insurance option early in the NFL Draft," Infante wrote. "The aptly-named Jaxson Dart has a strong arm and ideal ball placement across the middle of the field. He’s also shown some dual-threat capabilities as a runner. He doesn’t seem like a quarterback ready to start right away, but he’s shown tools over his time at Ole Miss that could project him as a future starter at the NFL level."
While Dart is incredibly talented, there are a few issues here. The first one is Dart's availability. After an impressive NFL Combine performance, the Ole Miss product solidified himself as the third best signal caller in the draft. It's hard to imagine him falling to the Jets here.
Second, the Jets need other talent, including wide receivers. At this pick, Infante has the Jets passing on Tre Harris out of Ole Miss and Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State to select Dart.
It wouldn't make much sense to turn the heat up on Fields before giving him a chance to shine. Signing the 26-year-old shows the Jets have confidence in who he could be. Selecting Dart in the second round would show the exact opposite. It doesn't make much sense.
