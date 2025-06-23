Jets Predicted To Miss 2025 Playoffs In Justin Fields' New York Debut
Predictions are beginning to roll in for the 2025 New York Jets season.
Coming off a 5-12 season, the Jets are hoping for a fresh start. They've got a new head coach, general manager and starting quarterback, and that trio will look to lead them to their first playoff berth in 15 years, the longest drought in major American professional sports.
On the field, no one will be under more pressure than Justin Fields, the aforementioned quarterback. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick has had four NFL seasons to establish himself as a quality starter and so far, it hasn't panned out.
The Jets gave Fields a relatively noncommittal contract for a quarterback--two years, $40 million. But if he led them to the playoffs, he might be able to extend his stay. Can the 26-year-old beat the odds?
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon doesn't think so. On Monday, Gagnon predicted that the Jets would miss the playoffs in an article "buying or selling" teams with extended playoff droughts.
"The AFC East and conference are hell, and Fields couldn’t make the cut as a passer in Chicago and Pittsburgh. I’m not entirely counting the Jets out, but it’s hard to see a path unless Fields shocks the football world," Gagnon wrote.
However, Gagnon did acknowledge that there was some hope for the Jets, which mainly rests on Fields' shoulders.
"The third city could be a charm for uniquely talented new Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who does have a strong young offensive line, a skilled pass-catching corps and considerable defensive support," he added.
Second chances are rare in the NFL, and Fields is getting one. How will the speedy signal-caller respond?
