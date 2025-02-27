Jets Former No. 4 Overall Pick Reportedly Dating Rap Superstar Ice Spice
The New York Jets have made plenty of headlines this offseason, and not all of them have been football-related.
While Jets fans continue to read about the Aaron Rodgers saga, the new leadership of Aaron Glenn, and the upcoming 2025 National Football League draft, they’ll also be amused to learn that one of New York’s superstars on defense is reportedly dating a superstar rap artist.
Based on a new video depicting the pair spotted in a mall together, rumors are circulating the internet that Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and rap star Ice Spice are dating.
USA Today’s Charlie Curtis and The Sporting News’ David Suggs have already put out reports speculating that Gardner and Ice Spice are an item, and it’s also been revealed that Ice Spice attended a Jets game this past season, indicating that perhaps the pair have been dating longer than the public realizes.
If the rumors are true, Gardner and Ice Spice would join Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift atop the list of the NFL’s most famous athlete-music star couples. Ice Spice is known to be friends with Swift, having attended Chiefs games with the singer-songwriter.
The 25-year-old Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, is a native of New York City. Gardner, 24, was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jets and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.
All signs point to Gardner remaining with the Jets for the foreseeable future, despite New York embarking on a brand new era under Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey.
