Jets’ Garrett Wilson Called ‘Surprise’ NFL Trade Candidate
What type of moves are coming to the New York Jets this offseason?
With each passing day, there has been more and more speculation about what could happen in New York. The Jets announced Aaron Rodgers will be leaving the team this offseason and since then seemingly everyone has weighed in with a prediction or suggestion for the Jets.
One player who has been one of the more talked about players in the league is Garrett Wilson. Before it was announced that the Jets would be moving on from Rodgers, there were rumors Wilson would request a trade.
He hasn’t requested one at this point but that hasn’t stopped the chatter.
The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino made a list of five “surprise” NFL trade candidates and had Wilson on his list.
"Trading Garrett Wilson would be a mistake for the New York Jets unless they land a star quarterback," Valentino said. "There was speculation the Jets could move Wilson after his displeasure about Aaron Rodgers' presence came out, but the aged quarterback has been informed he's done with the franchise. However, the Jets should still look into trading their best offensive player for one scenario.
"The only trade the Jets should consider is part of a two-move plan. Moving the 24-year-old, who will soon want a massive contract extension worth more than $30 million per year, to another team drafting in the top-10 of the 2025 NFL Draft would give the Jets a tremendous package of picks. With the Jets dangling two top-10 selections, Tennessee or Cleveland might be willing to trade down for those picks. That'd be a high cost for the Jets, but it would be worthwhile if either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders proved to be the savior in New York."
The chatter about Wilson likely won’t stop until he signs an extension, but it would be an absolute shock if New York traded him. Changes are coming, but Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall should be building blocks for the future.
