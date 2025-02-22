Jets Urged To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade Ahead Of NFL Draft
Would it make any sense for the New York Jets to make a trade before the upcoming National Football League Draft?
New York currently has the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft but there’s going to be a lot of chatter ahead of it. The Jets clearly need to add a quarterback and free agency will be here next month.
If the Jets can land a veteran like Justin Fields, it may not be necessary to make any pre-draft trades. The Jets seemingly don’t have a chance at either of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward unless they were to move up in the draft.
If the Jets miss out on capable starters like Fields or Sam Darnold, it could make sense to make a move. The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino made a list of five teams that should make a trade before the NFL Draft and suggested that New York trades up.
"Direction: Trade Up," Valentino said. "Barring a shocking rekindling of passion between the New York Jets and Sam Darnold, the Jets' decision to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers will leave them without a clear answer at quarterback entering free agency. New head coach Aaron Glenn might be making the right call to swap Rodgers out for someone who brings fewer locker room headaches, like Daniel Jones or Jacoby Brissett, but those guys can't be the only options he brings in...
"If the first three picks don't include one of Ward, Sanders, and (Jaxson Dart), and the Raiders haven't filled their quarterback need elsewhere, then the Jets must get on the phone with the (New York Giants) and (New England Patriots) to hammer out a deal to bring their next franchise quarterback into the building. The only alternatives are to trade for a veteran like Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford or hope that a Day 2 option like Jalen Milroe or Will Howard can become one of the rare mid-rounders to become more than a stopgap starter. A move up from No. 7 could be costly, whether it's a picks-based deal or one that includes someone like Breece Hall or Garrett Wilson. But the current merry-go-round the Jets are perpetually stuck on isn't getting them anywhere."
Should the Jets consider a big move of this nature?
