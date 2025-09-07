Jets' Garrett Wilson Makes Stance On Justin Fields Abundantly Clear
The New York Jets lost an instant classic to the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but Gang Green fought valiantly and has its fan base thrilled. In particular, New York’s offense was tremendous, scoring on its first four drives of the game and ending with an impressive 32 points (who saw that coming?).
The Jets’ main characters on offense showed out in a big way. Justin Fields was phenomenal in his first game in green, finishing 16-for-22 with 218 yards passing, a passing touchdown, zero interceptions, plus 12 carries for 48 yards and two rushing TDs … all to the tune of a 119.1 QB rating. What a debut.
Superstar wideout Garrett Wilson was on the receiving end of Fields’ touchdown toss. Wilson finished the day with seven receptions on nine targets for 95 yards and the TD. His game-ending drop wasn’t really a play that any receiver can be expected to make, as Wilson was absolutely trucked at full speed by Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Fortunately, Wilson survived the play without getting injured.
The Jets would have loved to snag a Week 1 win, but there were a ton of positive takeaways on the day for New York, particularly concerning Fields.
Following the game, Wilson spoke glowingly of his QB.
Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields have each other’s back
"That boy’s a dawg,” Wilson said of Fields.
“That's the man I know. He comes out and puts everything on the field every play. He don't give up on any play; he don't give up on anything, and I know stuff like that is inspiring to the dudes on the field with him and to the dudes watching. It felt good to be back out there with Justin, and just to know that he's got my back and I've got his; and that's the mentality, the mindset, the relationship that we're gonna take into every week."
Wilson and Fields, of course, have ties as former college teammates at Ohio State. Now reunited at the highest level wearing Jets uniforms, their chemistry is already looking off the charts, which is a glorious sight to behold for Jets fans.
Fields played awesome on Sunday, and things are feeling a whole lot different for the Jets this year under Aaron Glenn. This already looks like a football team that is impossible not to respect.
