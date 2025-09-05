Failed Jets Head Coach Explains Why Aaron Glenn Is Different
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is entering the first year of a situation in which few men have found success. With multiple suitors for his services on the head coaching market, Glenn arguably chose the most difficult path to glory when he chose the Jets. Maybe Glenn just loves challenges. Maybe he just loves the Jets (from having played there). Both seem true.
Recently axed Jets HCs like Robert Saleh and Adam Gase could probably write a book on the challenges that come with the Jets job. You can add Eric Mangini and Herm Edwards to that list, too. Mangini was hired in 2006 and fired in 2008. Edwards lasted five years, longer than any of the above names.
Former Jets coaches talk about Aaron Glenn
With the exception of Saleh, all of the aforementioned ex-Jets leaders spoke about Glenn recently to the New York Post’s Brian Costello.
The soundbites derived were interesting, and a common theme emerged: the Jets have lately had a habit of hiring head coaches without any NFL head coaching experience. While this has led to success for other franchises, it certainly comes with its unique issues. For instance, a first-year head coach will often fail to foresee all of the unexpected issues that land on their desk. They have to experience it first.
Costello wrote the following about Gase, as an example:
“In Gase’s second year as a head coach in Miami, a hurricane canceled the Dolphins’ first game and took away their midseason bye week. They had to relocate for practice to California. Gase also had to deal with the controversy over players kneeling for the National Anthem, and then a video surfaced of his offensive line coach snorting cocaine.”
Gase may have had a nightmare tenure in New York, but that didn’t stop him from leaving his ego at the door and suggesting that Glenn will have better luck. In talking about Glenn, Gase noted that Glenn’s experience playing for the Jets from 1994 to 2001 places him in a better position than his predecessors. He also complimented Glenn for having thick skin.
“It’s certainly a positive,” Gase said, per Costello. “I think Aaron playing there helps. He’s not oblivious to the environment. When you’re around the environment as a player, especially at the position he played, if you didn’t play well you were going to hear about it. I don’t think you’re looking at a guy with thin skin. He’s a hardened personality. He’s not going to get his feelings hurt.”
Costello added more differentiating factors about Glenn: his additional experience working for New York as a scout, plus his established relationship with owner Woody Johnson.
It’s hard not to root for a guy like Glenn. Most of the football universe wants to see him succeed, unless he happens to be facing their favorite team on that given day.
Glenn has all the makings of a great head coach, but he’s dealing with a seemingly unconquerable beast as the head coach of the Jets. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Glenn’s tenure in New York not work out down the line, only to see him go experience massive success as the HC of another team.
However, if anyone’s going to figure out how to win with the Jets, it’s likely Glenn. And if perchance he fails, godspeed to the next coach in line.
More NFL: Should Jets Fans Really Care About Wide Receiver 'Weakness'?