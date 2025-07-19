Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals Recent Convo With Sauce Gardner
It’s been a historic week for the New York Jets franchise.
On Monday, superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million extension. The very next day, Sauce Gardner signed a four-year, $120.4 million extension.
Within a period of 48 hours, the Jets secured their future by extending two stars New York selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
New York Jets reporter Eric Allen caught up with Wilson later on in the week and asked Wilson about his bond with Gardner.
“We talked on the phone, and it's just special, man,” Wilson said, referring to the extension news.
“We both are executing on things we talked about, you know, those same days that we got drafted … So, knowing that he accomplished his dream and, you know, that he's crossed off one of the steps that he has on his list is awesome. … I got a lot of love for Sauce, and he deserves it.”
Wilson and Gardner will report to Jets training camp on July 22, also the day that Wilson turns 25 years old.
Allen also asked Wilson what it’ll be like to report to camp on his birthday. Wilson said that, since his birthday often falls around the start of camp, he’s used to it at this point.
“I’ve gotten so used to it to the point where, you know, we don't really plan dinners … It's like football time, you know, ‘Garrett will be good,’ my mama said. ‘He's good.’”
