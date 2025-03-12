Jets Get 'On The Board', Sign Ex-Rams, Titans EDGE To One-Year Deal
The New York Jets have made their first signing of the official free agency period.
Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets have agreed to terms with a 27-year-old edge rusher who’s spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans thus far in his career.
“The #Jets agreed to terms with edge Rashad Weaver on a one-year contract, per source,” Pelissero posted to X. “A fourth-round pick by the #Titans in 2021, Weaver has appeared in 36 career games and had 5.5 sacks in 2022.”
“The Jets are on the board: They signed edge rusher Rashad Weaver, per @TomPelissero,” Rosenblatt wrote. “He only played three games last year. Had zero sacks in 15 games with the Titans in 2023, 5.5 sacks in 2022. Only 27, so fits mold of what Mougey/Glenn are targeting.”
The six-foot-four, 259-pound Weaver played college football at Pittsburgh, where he was a consensus All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020.
Weaver was selected at No. 135 overall by the Titans in 2021 and signed a four-year rookie contract with Tennessee in June of that year. After being waived by the Titans in August 2024, he was picked up by the Houston Texans a few days later as a practice squad signing, was promoted to Houston’s active roster on September 11, 2024, and then released by the team on November 20.
The Rams signed Weaver to their practice squad on December 17, 2024. He now takes his talents to Gang Green.
