Jets Have Chance At Justin Fields-Aaron Rodgers History
The New York Jets know who they are playing in Week 1 in the 2025 National Football season and who will be under center for them.
Justin Fields will take the field on Sept. 7th at MetLife Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York is in a good spot but the Steelers aren't as fortunate right now. Pittsburgh has significant questions at quarterback.
Right now, Mason Rudolph is in line to be the team's starter but also it seems likely that Aaron Rodgers will end up in town before all is said and done. Rodgers hasn't signed yet, but all of the reports have pointed in that direction. He visited Pittsburgh and has hinted at a potential move. But, no deal has happened, yet.
While this is the case, if Rodgers does end up signing with Pittsburgh, Fields and the future Hall of Famer will make some history, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"No. 2. Swap city: Quarterback history could be made in Week 1," Cimini said. "If Aaron Rodgers signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as many expect, the Rodgers-Justin Fields matchup will be the first season-opening game between starting quarterbacks who swapped teams they started for the previous year, per ESPN Research."
Fields spent the 2024 season with Pittsburgh and Rodgers was with the Jets over the last two years. There was plenty of bad blood with the team and Rodgers on the way out of town. If he does end up signing with Pittsburgh, it sure will make for a wild Week 1 clash.
