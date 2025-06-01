Jets Have ‘Flexibility’ For Garrett Wilson Blockbuster
Will the New York Jets sign Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a long-term contract extension?
This has been a topic throughout the offseason so far. Wilson has made it clear he doesn’t want to leave and the team also made it clear they want to keep him.
Will a deal get done? ESPN’s Rich Cimini addressed the possibility and said the Jets will have the “flexibility” to get something done in June.
"Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets," Cimini said. "Latest on negotiations: The new regime has made it clear that it values Wilson as a foundational player. The feeling is mutual, as Wilson said last week. 'I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life,' the receiver said.
"Talks are in the early stages; this feels like a situation that will heat up in training camp. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Wilson has recorded three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He's probably looking for a deal in the $30 million-a-year range. After June 2, the Jets will be among the leaders in cap room, so there's enough flexibility to make it happen."
It was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that New York has made contract offers to both Wilson and Sauce Gardner. Deals haven't gotten done as of writing, but June is here and things are about to get a little better financially for New York. Both Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley were released with post-June 1 designations. Before June, they accounted for over $36 million in cap space. After June 1, that falls to just over $13 million.
More NFL: Sauce Gardner Extension? Jets Insider Shares Potential Cost