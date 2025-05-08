Jets Have Unexpected 'Biggest Post-Draft Roster Hole'
The New York Jets have done a lot of things right this offseason.
New York hasn't had the few years it wanted to have and hasn't been afraid to make bold changes throughout the offseason. It started with bringing in Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager. From there, the duo have been hard at work to address the roster and change the culture of the team.
The team is now significantly younger and has plenty of upside. The player who is at the center of it all is quarterback Justin Fields. He has some questions around him, for sure. But, he also has immense upside if the Jets can put him in the right position. The move itself could be considered a gamble, but he's just 26 years old and has a chance to be a really good player for this team.
Despite this, ESPN's Aaron Schatz had a somewhat bold take on the team. He shared a list of each team's "biggest post-draft roster holes" and had quarterback as the biggest for New York.
"Position of need: Quarterback," Schatz said. "Just because a team thinks it has filled a hole doesn't mean it's filled. There is a possibility that free agent pickup Justin Fields will finally fulfill his NFL potential in his fifth season. But those odds are long.
"Fields had his best season in 2024 with a 50.8 QBR, but it came in a six-game sample. And that QBR would have ranked 23rd in the NFL if he had thrown enough passes to qualify. That's better than what the Jets got from Aaron Rodgers last season, but it still isn't good, and there is no guarantee Fields can match or improve on it. Tyrod Taylor is a fine backup, but you don't want him starting an entire season."
This is surprising because there are other positions on the roster that realisitically could use a boost sooner than the quarterback position. For example, it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran receiver into the mix. Fields has some questions, but he should at least be given a chance to show what he can do before being hit with a label like this.
