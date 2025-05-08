Jets' Allen Lazard Hints At Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Rumors
New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard has an up-and-down offseason.
There was a time in which seemed like a near guarantee that Lazard would be on the way out of town. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams aren't with the franchise any longer and there was a time in which Lazard was given permission to seek a trade.
Nothing got done and the Jets opted to restructure his deal and keep him rather than letting him go.
While this is the case, the rumor mill picked back up on Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. With Pickens gone, it seems like there's a wide receiver opening in Pittsburgh. Rodgers has been linked to the Steelers on numerous occasions this offseason so unsurprisingly talks picked up about Lazard and the future Hall of Famer linking back up.
While this is the case, Lazard shared two posts on social media that seemingly hinted at the chatter. The first was a shocked-looking person rubbing their eyes and the second was a popular gif of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort from "The Wolf of Wall Street" in which he says he isn't leaving.
Lazard's feelings certainly seem pretty clear after a wild day in the National Football League. The Jets had plenty of chances to make a move if they wanted to. New York and Lazard opted to stick together and that doesn't seem likely to change now.