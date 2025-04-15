Jets Country

Jets Inconsistent 23-Year-Old Star Singled Out By NFL Writer: 'Most To Prove'

A pivotal contract year for this young Jets standout

Jackson Roberts

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

During any given New York Jets game, running back Breece Hall can look like the best athlete on the field. Unfortunately, he can also disappear.

The Jets' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was on his way to a monster rookie season before he tore his ACL in an October game against the Denver Broncos. In the two years since his return, he's shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't ranked highly among the most efficient or productive backs in the sport.

Earlier this offseason, Hall got a wake-up call from new head coach Aaron Glenn, who insinuated that the fourth-year star could lose touches to fellow Jets backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

That's hard enough for any player to hear, but a player heading into free agency in a year's time has to hear that and feel at least slightly miffed. How will Hall respond?

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named Hall as one of four players with the "most to prove" heading into the 2025 NFL season.

"It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Hall is being challenged by the incoming coaching staff," Kay wrote. "The 23-year-old hasn't been the same player since returning (from injury in 2023). Although he has stayed healthy and participated in 33 games over the last two years, he has seen his YPC drop to 4.5 in 2023 and 4.2 last year."

"Still oozing potential, there's plenty of reason to believe Hall can get back into form and become a Pro Bowler in 2025. He's going to need to step up and prove it to the new coaching staff, though, as he risks losing touches and playing time with a poor offseason and a slow start to the new campaign."

Not only does Hall have to have a big season to get the contract he wants, but there's the natural question of whether or not he'll get that deal from the Jets. We've seen talented running backs put up big years when they've left their underperforming teams recently (think Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry).

Will Hall be next on that list?

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Land Future Starting Quarterback In Surprise Trade With Broncos

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News