Jets Inconsistent 23-Year-Old Star Singled Out By NFL Writer: 'Most To Prove'
During any given New York Jets game, running back Breece Hall can look like the best athlete on the field. Unfortunately, he can also disappear.
The Jets' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was on his way to a monster rookie season before he tore his ACL in an October game against the Denver Broncos. In the two years since his return, he's shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't ranked highly among the most efficient or productive backs in the sport.
Earlier this offseason, Hall got a wake-up call from new head coach Aaron Glenn, who insinuated that the fourth-year star could lose touches to fellow Jets backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
That's hard enough for any player to hear, but a player heading into free agency in a year's time has to hear that and feel at least slightly miffed. How will Hall respond?
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named Hall as one of four players with the "most to prove" heading into the 2025 NFL season.
"It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Hall is being challenged by the incoming coaching staff," Kay wrote. "The 23-year-old hasn't been the same player since returning (from injury in 2023). Although he has stayed healthy and participated in 33 games over the last two years, he has seen his YPC drop to 4.5 in 2023 and 4.2 last year."
"Still oozing potential, there's plenty of reason to believe Hall can get back into form and become a Pro Bowler in 2025. He's going to need to step up and prove it to the new coaching staff, though, as he risks losing touches and playing time with a poor offseason and a slow start to the new campaign."
Not only does Hall have to have a big season to get the contract he wants, but there's the natural question of whether or not he'll get that deal from the Jets. We've seen talented running backs put up big years when they've left their underperforming teams recently (think Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry).
Will Hall be next on that list?
