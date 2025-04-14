Jets Predicted To Land Future Starting Quarterback In Surprise Trade With Broncos
The Justin Fields tenure has a nearly endless stream of possibilities for the New York Jets.
Fields' two-year, $40 million contract could one day become an extension if the 25-year-old plays well enough. One way to undercut it before it even begins, however, would be by drafting a quarterback in the first round of this month's draft.
The Jets hold the seventh overall selection, and using that pick on a quarterback in this year's weak draft class might be too intimidating a value proposition. But what if the Jets could trade back into the first round for a quarterback a little later on?
One NFL writer believes New York will do just that.
On Monday, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News predicted that the Jets would trade back into the first round for the Denver Broncos' 20th-overall pick, selecting Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart to become their starter of the future.
"The Jets give up a future first-round pick along with some selection capital for this year to enter the back half of the first round to get their franchise QB," Iyer wrote. "The Broncos are out of desperation mode, and it helps that GM George Paton's former assistant Darren Mougey now is his New York counterpart."
Dart, 23, had a breakout senior season for the Rebels that led to his draft stock rising enough that many now consider him a near-lock to be a first-round pick. He threw for 4,279 yards this past season, totaling 29 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions.
The Jets have tried (and failed) to get their next franchise quarterback in the draft countless times. They departed from that strategy by signing Fields as a free agent, but they also may simply be considering Fields a slightly expensive stopgap if a better solution comes along.
Only time will tell if Dart proves to be that solution.
