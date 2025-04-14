Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Land Future Starting Quarterback In Surprise Trade With Broncos

Is a big move coming in NY?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 17, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Justin Fields tenure has a nearly endless stream of possibilities for the New York Jets.

Fields' two-year, $40 million contract could one day become an extension if the 25-year-old plays well enough. One way to undercut it before it even begins, however, would be by drafting a quarterback in the first round of this month's draft.

The Jets hold the seventh overall selection, and using that pick on a quarterback in this year's weak draft class might be too intimidating a value proposition. But what if the Jets could trade back into the first round for a quarterback a little later on?

One NFL writer believes New York will do just that.

On Monday, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News predicted that the Jets would trade back into the first round for the Denver Broncos' 20th-overall pick, selecting Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart to become their starter of the future.

"The Jets give up a future first-round pick along with some selection capital for this year to enter the back half of the first round to get their franchise QB," Iyer wrote. "The Broncos are out of desperation mode, and it helps that GM George Paton's former assistant Darren Mougey now is his New York counterpart."

Dart, 23, had a breakout senior season for the Rebels that led to his draft stock rising enough that many now consider him a near-lock to be a first-round pick. He threw for 4,279 yards this past season, totaling 29 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions.

The Jets have tried (and failed) to get their next franchise quarterback in the draft countless times. They departed from that strategy by signing Fields as a free agent, but they also may simply be considering Fields a slightly expensive stopgap if a better solution comes along.

Only time will tell if Dart proves to be that solution.

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

