Jets Insider Shares 'Sticking Point' In Mason Taylor Talks
The New York Jets took tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New York had a need at tight end and Taylor is going to fill it. Tyler Conklin left signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency this offseason after spending the last three years with the Jets.
Taylor is going to step in as tight end No. 1 right away if all goes well, but he hasn't officially signed a deal with the Jets yet. While this is the case, there's no need to worry yet if you're a Jets fan. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that only two second-round picks have signed so far and the "sticking point" in talks is the guaranteed money.
"No. 7. Waiting ...: Second-round pick Mason Taylor still hasn't signed his rookie contract, but he's in the majority. As of Friday, only two of the 32 picks in the second round are under contract. As usual, the amount of guaranteed money is the primary sticking point.
"The top two picks in the round, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, reportedly received fully guaranteed deals -- the first fully-guaranteed contracts for second-round picks. Taylor was the 10th pick in the round. He's still participating in offseason practices."
There's no need to worry. He's been practicing and is significantly more likely than not to sign a deal at some point. It's just the nature of the business.