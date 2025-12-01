Jets Rookie Duo Drawing Strong Praise From Aaron Glenn

One thing that has gone under the radar this season is the fact that the New York Jets' 2025 draft class looks really good.

New York's top two picks obviously stand out. Armand Membou was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the draft and looks like one of the better offensive tackles in the NFL in general. Membou currently ranks 19th out of 81 qualifying offensive tackles with a 75.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade. Tight end Mason Taylor was selected in the second round and is leading the team with 39 catches to go along with 318 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets' rookie class looks very good right now

It's not overtly shocking to see first- and second-round picks impress in the NFL. Every draft pick is somewhat of a lottery ticket, but these are the guys you'd expect to be good. But they aren't the only rookies who have impressed. For example, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had plenty of praise for third-round corner Azareye'h Thomas and fourth-round safety Malachi Moore on Monday.

"They're doing a really, really good job," Glenn said of Thomas and Moore. "I would tell you that. Now, there's some things they need to clean up. They make their rookie mistakes just like most rookies do. But they're getting a crash course of how this league is and how you have to be on top of your game every week. Listen, the margin of error is very minimal in this league. So, the more those guys continue to play, the more they can continue to grow, the better we are going to be as a team in general."

Thomas has played in 11 games so far this season for the Jets -- including four starts -- and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 44.4 percent completion percentage on 18 targets against him. He's allowed just eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on the season in coverage. On Sunday, he had one pass defended, five total tackles, and one tackle for loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Moore has played in 12 games this season, including nine starts. He has two passes defended, 60 total tackles, and has held opposing quarterbacks to a 53.8 completion percentage on 26 targets in coverage this season.

All of these numbers are impressive in general. The fact that they are both rookies adds even more excitement to the matter. Frankly, it seems like the Jets have at least four hits already from the 2025 NFL Draft.

