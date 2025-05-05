Jets Insider Sheds Light On Shocking Retirement
The New York Jets have been busy this offseason with moves left and right but one announcement certainly must have come at least at somewhat of a surprise.
Former Jets quarterback, Jordan Travis, recently announced his retirement after being taken in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. He didn't see any time in 2024 as he has been dealing with the fallout still of the injury that ended up college career. It hasn't healed as hoped, and he was forced to hang up his cleats recently. Travis recently turned just 25 years old.
The move was pretty shocking and ESPN's Rich Cimini talked about it recently on the "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" podcast.
"I am guessing they did (know of Travis’ retirement before the draft),” Cimini said. "And if they didn’t, they certainly knew he was struggling in his rehab. I think there has been some tension in that relationship.
"The Jets certainly were not happy when Travis’ agent told me that he thought the Jets botched the rehab last year, and I know the agent got an earful from the Jets,” he continued. “I think both sides agreed to shut down all talks regarding Travis’ health."
Travis was a superstar in college. He played five seasons for Florida State and one season at Louisville. The best season of his college career came in 2022. He appeared in 13 games and had 3,214 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, five interceptions, 417 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns. He was on pace for an even better season in 2023 before his season cut short.
