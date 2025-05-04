Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With 13-Year NFL Veteran
The New York Jets are going to have a couple of decisions to make this offseason before the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
As of this moment, there doesn't seem to be many massive roster batters to watch out for. But, one that will be worth watching is at the kicker position.
New York recently signed former Ole Miss and Texas A&M kicker Caden Davis as an undrafted free agent. Unless a move is made in the short term, the Jets will enter camp with both Davis and 13-year NFL veteran Greg Zuerlein. Zurlein has been with the Jets since 2022.
His first two years with the team were great. In 2022, he hit 30-of-37 field goals. In 2023, he was even better and went 35-of-38. Last year, he only was able to play in eight games and went 9-of-15 on field goals. There's been some buzz about the possibility of the team moving on.
We'll see what happens but FanSided's Justin Fried predicted that the team will end up rolling with Davis in 2025.
"Specialists (3): Caden Davis (K), Thomas Morstead (P), Thomas Hennessy (LS)," Fried said. "The special teams battles this summer will be very interesting for the Jets. Thomas Hennssey, the team's longest-tenured player, should return as the incumbent long snapper, but the kicker and punter jobs will be competitions.
"Undrafted rookie Caden Davis beats out Greg Zuerlein (a possible post-June 1 cut) and Anders Carlson for the kicker job, while veteran Thomas Morstead edges out Austin McNamara, who signed with the Jets in March. Still, don’t be surprised if McNamara makes a strong push for the role this summer."