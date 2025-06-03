Jets' Justin Fields Already Has NFL Insider's Attention
The New York Jets brought Justin Fields to town this offseason and he is going to be given every opportunity possible to turn his young National Football League career around.
Fields was taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft by a struggling Chicago Bears team. There is an argument that he was never put in a great position in Chicago. He still showed flashes, though. The passing game also made a significant jump when Chicago brought DJ Moore to town.
Last year, he looked even better in a small sample with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, he'll get a real shot with the Jets and there are many across the league who thinks he's in line for a big year, including Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer.
"You should take what Justin Fields said last week seriously. It’s not that I think the Jets’ new starter is suddenly going to be a first-team All-Pro. It’s that I know enough to believe that he’s positioned himself to turn a corner in his third NFL home...So here’s why I feel strongly about this—keeping Fields was far more of a consideration for the Steelers than retaining Russell Wilson. That’s because of how the coaches and players there saw the quarterback position last year. Many felt like the team shouldn’t have gone to Wilson in October. Lots of those same folks wanted the staff to go back to him down the stretch...
"Now, there are questions. Fields’s issue has always been seeing the field and having to see a guy come open, rather than anticipating, before throwing the ball. There also is the matter of finding some secondary weapons in the pass game—be it veterans such as Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard or young guys like Mason Taylor. That said—and, again, I’m not saying Fields is going to be Patrick Mahomes—based on all this, I do think the bigger picture on Fields is going to look better than a lot of people expect."
Fields is just 26 years old and is on a two-year deal. If he can take a leap with New York in 2025, maybe he could be the long-term solution in town as well.
More NFL: Jets 21-Year-Old In Line For ‘Pretty Significant’ Role