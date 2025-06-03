Jets 21-Year-Old In Line For ‘Pretty Significant’ Role
The New York Jets have a chance best running back rooms in football.
The Jets have Breece Hall, who very likely will be the lead back once again. He’s just 23 years old and is coming off a somewhat down year in which he still had over 1,300 yards from scrimmage (876 rushing yards and 483 receiving yards).
Jets coach Aaron Glenn talked about the running back room earlier in the offseason and talked about how he hopes to use more of a committee because of the significant talent in the room.
Beyond Hall, the Jets have running backs Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, and Kene Nwangwu.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer weighed in on the Jets and said he thinks Allen is in line for a "pretty significant" role.
"Whether it happens in New York depends on a lot of things, of course. But the situation there, I think, is better than people realize. The offensive line, behind young tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, has a shot to be really good. The run game, behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, should benefit, and get Fields in manageable down-and-distance situations consistently. And he’s got built-in chemistry with Garrett Wilson, having played together at Ohio State...
"I mentioned Braelon Allen above. I think his role in the Jets offense, alongside Hall, could be pretty significant."
Allen was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft by the Jets. Last year, he had 334 rushing yards on 92 attempts to go along with 148 receiving yards as well.