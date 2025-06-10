Jets, Justin Fields Have Shot At Breaking 14-Year Curse
It's been a long time since the New York Jets have been in the postseason.
In fact, the Jets will enter the 2025 season riding a 14-season postseason drought. It's the longest streak in team history. The last time the Jets were in the postseason were in 2010. Now, there's a new era in New York, though.
Aaron Glenn is the the Jets' head coach and Justin Fields now is the team's quarterback. He has big shoes to fill with Aaron Rodgers no longer with the franchise. New York has built an exciting, young roster. Will the Jets turn things around in Glenn's first season in charge?
We obviously won't find that answer out for months. But, there is a lot of positivity around the organization right now. NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman even pegged New York as third most-likely franchise to earn a playoff spot after missing the postseason in 2024 behind just the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.
"Last playoff season: 2010," Bergman said. "Not only is the Jets' 14-season streak of postseason-less football double the length of any other drought in the NFL, it's also tied for the longest current period of such mediocrity in all American professional sports. Sure, they've gotten close since their back-to-back AFC title game appearances in 2009 and 2010. They were a Kenbrell Thompkins drop (and then some) away from returning in 2015. New York's first year with Adam Gase and Sam Darnold resulted in a seven-win campaign in 2019, only to be followed by a two-win fiasco, the Zach Wilson selection, the Aaron Rodgers gamble, the Achilles tear, whatever last season was … You get the picture.
"It's been one battle after another in New York for a whole bar mitzvah-plus. Will wholesale changes in the front office, on the coaching staff and under center spell a turnaround for Gang Green in 2025? Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields benefit from a roster with cheap, young talent (Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall) that was built to succeed with Rodgers. Plus, the AFC East ain't what it was, with Miami in purgatory and a new regime in New England...
"The Jets' .460 strength of schedule is 26th in the league, but it was not considered by Edholm as one of the league's seven easiest -- a Week 1 reunion with Rodgers and the Steelers kicking off a stretch with four playoff opponents in six games will do that. For the Jets to become one of the AFC's seven playoff teams in '25 and snap the longest playoff drought in franchise history (saying something), several better-seasoned and rising contenders will have to fall off to make room."
Keep an eye on New York.
