Jets' Sauce Gardner Avoiding Distraction Amid Contract Uncertainty
One of the biggest talking points of the offseason to this point is the fact that both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are eligible for new contracts with the New York Jets.
Both sides have said all of the right things and with money coming off the books at the beginning of June, there seems to be plenty of cap space to get deals done with the two franchise cornerstones. New York currently has just under $37 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
It wouldn't be too shocking to see deals get done because both the team and the two young superstars have been vocal about their desire to continue their partnership. One thing that has been a positive sign is that both Gardner and Wilson have been present all offseason in workouts and OTAs.
Mandatory minicamp is set to begin on Tuesday and that is typically a time each year in which you start to see players holding out for new deals. Reports popped up all morning on Tuesday about which guys won't be attending camps.
The Jets don't have to deal with that issue. The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared that Gardner will be in attendance even with the contract uncertainty.
"Jets corner Sauce Gardner is present for minicamp as the two-time All-Pro seeks a new deal, per sources," Russini said.
As of writing, it hasn't been announced if Wilson will be in attendance as well, but he has been all offseason so it would be surprising if he wasn't now. These are two guys who are making it clear that they want to be in New York and are doing things a good chunk of other guys looking for contracts aren't. Will they get rewarded for it?
