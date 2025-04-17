Jets' Justin Fields Makes Uncanny Aaron Judge Prediction While Attending Yankees Game
New York Jets quarterback or soothsayer?
Justin Fields got a two-year, $40 million deal from the Jets last month to be the team's new signal-caller. He's yet to wear the uniform in any capacity, but he's already ingraining himself into the local sports scene, as he showed on Wednesday night.
Fields attended the New York Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals, and he had great seats above the third-base dugout to watch two-time American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge do what he does best.
Judge wound up hitting a solo home run into the right-center field bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie, as the Yankees went on to sweep the series. And not only did Fields document the homer, but he predicted it perfectly.
Fields posted a video to his Instagram story on Wednesday night, in which he can be heard saying, "Let me see a bomb right here" mere seconds before Royals reliever John Schreiber delivered the fateful pitch.
"What did I say?" Fields said as the ball carried over the fence. The QB captioned the video, "Called it," with a laughing face emoji.
If Fields was looking to win over some Jets fans before the season begins, showing support for the Yankees was a wise move. And it never hurts to witness greatness, so it might not be a bad idea to take in as many Aaron Judge at-bats as possible.
Can Fields read opposing defenses as well as he can predict home runs? That would be a major plus for the Jets as they look to rebound from a dismal 2024 season and break a 15-year playoff drought.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Predicted To End Free-Agency Saga By Signing With Jets' AFC Rival