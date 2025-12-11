Jets Rookie Impressing With Shot At First NFL Start

With just three days to go until the New York Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the franchise is still keeping its starting quarterback close to the vest.

On Wednesday, both Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor were on the Jets' Injury Report after missing practice. Fields is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the action last week. Taylor -- the incumbent starter -- is dealing with a groin injury that forced him to exit the team's matchup against the Miami Dolphins this past weekend.

Rookie quarterback Brady Cook got into the action against the Dolphins in Taylor's place and is in line to be the starter if Taylor and Fields are unable to go. He also popped up on the Injury Report on Wednesday, but was a full participant in practice and got all of the first-team reps.

Who will be under center?

On Thursday, Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand talked about the position and noted that the team will be ready whoever is under center.

"Historically, some defensive coordinators have said, 'Hey, we're going to heat the young kid up and see what he's made of.' We're prepared for that," Engstrand said. "And we're prepared for the other stuff that they've shown on tape. So, we'll have whoever is ready to play, ready to play."

If Taylor and Fields are unable to go, that would leave Cook as the expected starter with newly signed quarterback Adrian Martinez as the backup.

On Wednesday, Cook talked about the current situation he is in with a chance to make his first NFL start, as transcribed by team reporter Randy Lange.

"Regardless of whether I was a first-round pick or undrafted, sitting here in this situation, I'm thinking about only one thing: How are we going to beat the Jaguars?" he said. "I really think it's as simple as that."

Cook went 14-for-30 passing after replacing Taylor for 163 yards and two interceptions.

Engstrand had some praise for the rookie on Wednesday, as well.

"It slowed down for him in the second half," Engstrand said. "I was really happy with ultimately how he performed. We have to clean up the turnovers and the fumbles. He knows that. But there's some things he did there in the pass game, as far as playing on time and working through his progressions, and putting the ball in the right place that were very encouraging."

The Jets will release their next Injury Report on Thursday, which should give another look at what's going on in the quarterback room.

