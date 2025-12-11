Justin Fields Seen On Side Field With Jets Starting QB Uncertain
There's no denying that the New York Jets' quarterback situation is up in the air for the upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, to say the least.
Before practice on Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged that both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields would not be practicing due to injuries.
"Tyrod and Justin, they won't be practicing today," Glenn said. "We'll see exactly how they progress during the week. Today, Brady will be getting all of the first-team reps. You guys might've already found out, that we signed Adrian Martinez, who was with us during camp. There's a plan for the quarterbacks."
The New York Jets aren't set at quarterback right now
If Taylor and Fields miss Sunday's game, that would put undrafted rookie Brady Cook in line to start with Adrian Martinez slated as the backup. One thing that should be considered a bit of a bright spot is that ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote on X on Wednesday that Fields was seen doing some "light running" on the side field during practice.
"Justin Fields (knee) is on the side field, doing some light running," Cimini wrote.
Now, does that mean that he will be able to progress enough to play on Sunday? Not quite yet. It's progress, but he was listed as "DNP" on the Injury Report on Wednesday, so he's not even at a point to be considered a limited participant yet.
Fields and Taylor both didn't participate and even Cook popped up on in Injury Report with an ankle injury, but he was listed as a full participant.
Taylor and Fields both have plenty of experience in the National Football League. Plus both have made multiple starts with the Jets this season. The Jets didn't rule either veteran out and missing a practice on Wednesday isn't a full indication that a player will miss Sunday. But Thursday's Injury Report will be big. If Fields and Taylor both don't participate, that would only increase the chances of Cook getting the nod.
Fields getting some work on the side field is a sign of progress. But will it be enough to get back on the practice field?
