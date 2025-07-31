Jets' Justin Fields Named NFL's No. 2 Wild Card By CBS
The New York Jets made one of the most interesting moves of the offseason as they signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
At just 26 years old, Fields hit the open market as a former top quarterback prospect. Fields entered the NFL with sky-high expectations but it hasn't been an easy road. He was expected to sit behind Andy Dalton as a rookie but the veteran was injured leading Fields into action in Week 2 and named the starter ahead of Week 3. Chicago was in an odd situation during his stint in town and there wasn't much around Fields until DJ Moore arrived.
Last year, Fields showed progression and then did have the opportunity to sit behind an established veteran after Russell Wilson took over after Fields made six starts.
Now, it's Fields' time and the Jets are putting him in position to succeed. The offense is built around him and there are plenty of weapons at his disposal. There's certainly a chance that he can live up to his potential in New York. But, also a chance things won't work out. We'll see what happens, but the early returns have been positive.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan shared a column highlighting the 10 biggest wild cards in the league ahead of the 2025 season and had Fields at No. 2.
"No. 2. Justin Fields," Sullivan said. "I might be in the minority, but I loved the decision to sign Justin Fields for the New York Jets. At two years, $40 million, it's a low-risk move to see whether or not the former first-round pick can become the latest veteran quarterback to enjoy a late breakout like Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Darnold before him. If he does follow in those footsteps, the Jets could be the surprise team of 2025.
"They have a true No. 1 wideout in Wilson (who has a built-in relationship with Fields from their days at Ohio State), and a defense that was tied with Denver for second in the league a season ago in yards per play allowed. We've seen Fields make impact plays with his legs, and if he can develop as a passer, New York suddenly has a capable quarterback to pair with its stout defense. If he continues to struggle through the air, however, the Jets' ceiling will be lowered."
More NFL: Sauce Gardner Snub: Jets Star's Madden Rating Revealed