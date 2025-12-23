Justin Fields' 1st Season With Jets Ends With Questions Looming

The New York Jets rolled the dice on Justin Fields in free agency this past offseason and unfortunately, things haven't worked out for either side.

Fields made nine starts after signing a two-year, $40 million deal with the team in free agency. After that, he was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor. Fields' final start of the season was on Nov. 13 against the New England Patriots. That game, Fields went 15-of-26 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with 67 rushing yards on 11 carries and added a touchdown on the ground.

After his benching, Fields served as the backup behind Taylor. But hurt his knee ahead of the Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins. He was ruled out and Brady Cook took over as the backup and then eventually the starter when Taylor went down with an injury of his own. On Tuesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn officially announced that Fields' season is over and that he is being placed on the Injured Reserve.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"We're going to put Justin on the IR," Glenn announced. "Man, we tried to see how we could get this ... to work, but it wasn't getting better as we would like it. We want to make sure we get a focus on that so we can get him better. I will have more information as the week goes as far as any other injuries that we have."

Coach Glenn announces QB Justin Fields will be placed on injured reserve pic.twitter.com/N7O2AwDEsh — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 23, 2025

So, what now?

That's up to the Jets' front office. Fields is signed for the 2026 season and has $10 million guaranteed on his contract. After the benching, the question is complicated. Taylor is going to be a free agent. Cook is signed next season. Do you try to bring Fields back as a veteran backup or completely cut ties? That's going to be what the team needs to decide.

Recently, Fields was asked about his future with the team and said he is taking it day by day.

"I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen after the season,” Fields said about his future with the team. “We’ll just see and take it day by day."

There's a chance that Fields' career in New York will be over almost as quickly as it began. You can't fault the front office for rolling the dice on a young signal-caller with massive upside. Things didn't work, and now we wait and see what happens next.

