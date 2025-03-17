Jets Linked To Blockbuster Trade For $56 Million Star Tight End
The New York Jets have a depleted offense around newly signed quarterback Justin Fields. The running back room looks quite solid, but the pass catching options are mediocre at best.
New York has already released Davante Adams. Tyler Conklin is still a free agent, and the team is expected to release Allen Lazard, though that rumor is seemingly fizzling out.
Mike Luciano of The Jet Press recently suggested the Jets could be interested in acquiring Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens are reportedly shopping Andrews this offseason.
"With a weak defensive line, a collection of wide receivers that is wholly inadequate outside of Garrett Wilson, and a hole at right tackle, the Jets may have some reservations about using the No. 7 overall pick on a tight end," Luciano wrote. "That's where Andrews could come in.
"Andrews could be reborn in New York, as Fields has often targeted tight ends heavily in both Chicago and Pittsburgh and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is coming from the same offense that turned Sam LaPorta into a star. Baltimore has the replacement lined up, and he may need a fresh start after his AFC Divisional game nightmare."
Trading Andrews could make sense for Baltimore. It already has Isaiah Likely as a backup, who outperformed Andrews for a chunk of the season.
For the Jets, bringing in Andrews makes a lot of sense if they can do it at an affordable price. This would allow the Jets to freely upgrade at wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line without having to worry about reaching on a tight end.
Selecting a tight end like Tyler Warren at pick No. 7 feels like a reach but trading for Andrews feels like an incredible move.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Swing Blockbuster Trade To Boost Justin Fields' Supporting Cast