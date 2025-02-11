Jets Linked To Jalen Hurts Clone As Aaron Rodgers Replacement: 'Stronger Arm'
Who exactly do the New York Jets have in mind for their starting quarterback in 2025?
Many Jets fans were disappointed to learn on Sunday that New York is reportedly moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
Even though Rodgers is well past his prime, he’s still capable of playing at a high level, and many people (perhaps accurately) estimated that a 41-year-old Rodgers was still a better option for the Jets than what the free agent market has to offer.
And what about the 2025 NFL draft, where New York is set to select at No. 7 overall?
While Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be off the board at No. 7, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested on Monday that the Jets should consider drafting another, lower-ranked QB prospect.
“The best course of action for the Jets is a two-pronged approach: a veteran who can play in 2025 and a rookie who can take the reins in 2026,” Davenport wrote.
If the Jets do go out and snag a mediocre veteran QB option on the FA market, Davenport thinks New York could do so in tandem with drafting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, either by trading back for a later first-round pick or using their second-round pick.
In floating the idea of the Jets investing in Milroe, Davenport referenced a scouting report on Milroe put together by Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson.
“Shades of Jalen Hurts with a jet pack and stronger arm,” Parson said of Milroe.
"Milroe's outstanding blend of elite speed/athleticism, physically dense build, and a live arm fits the trend of today's quarterback archetypes. As he has shown this season, there are encouraging flashes of development as a pocket passer. If this continues, NFL decision-makers will be more than intrigued about placing him in their offense and building around his skillset.”
“Milroe projects as a quarterback prospect that should sit instead of being a Day 1 starter in the NFL. His passing skill set still needs to be improved before anyone can be comfortable with him being viewed as the future of a franchise.”
Based on Parson’s report, Davenport noted that Milroe could actually rise into the first round of the draft.
“If Milroe shows off his wheels and athleticism in pre-draft workouts, his draft stock could shoot up well into Round 1,” Davenport wrote.
While Milroe sounds like an interesting prospect for the Jets, taking him at No. 7 overall would likely be deemed a misuse of the pick.
