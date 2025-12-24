Two QBs For Jets After Failed Justin Fields Experiment

The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers last offseason and signed Justin Fields in response. The move was highly praised at the time.

Fields is just 26 years old and still has plenty of upside, but things didn't work out with the Jets in 2025. Now, the dual-threat quarterback is on the Injured Reserve and his first - and potential last -- season with the Jets is over.

Fields is under contract next season and is guaranteed $10 million, but ESPN's Rich Cimini noted there's a "good chance" his time with New York will come to an end.

Who will be the Jets' quarterback?

New York arguably has the right head coach and general manager in place. Now, it's time to figure out the quarterback position. With that being said, let's take a look at two hypothetical fits -- one veteran and one rookie.

Fernando Mendoza - Most Recent Team: Indiana Hoosiers



The Jets have scouted Mendoza throughout the season. New York even sent general manager Darren Mougey to scout the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner back in November. Mendoza has played in 13 games this season and has 2,980 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 240 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. Mendoza arguably is going to be the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.



If the season ended today, the Jets would have the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That may not be high enough for Mendoza. There are still two games left, and the draft positioning could shift. He has good size and is listed at 6'5'', and 225 pounds. If the Jets are looking for a long-term option, getting Mendoza on a rookie deal may be the best option for the team in 2026.

Kyler Murray - Most Recent Team: Arizona Cardinals



If the Jets don't go with a rookie early in the 2026 NFL Draft, calling the Cardinals may be the best option for 2026. Murray is 28 years old and there have been rumors all season that Arizona may consider moving on. He's under contract for two more seasons and has a club option in 2028.



Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and has shown that he can have success in the NFL. Arguably, landing someone -- like Mendoza -- on a rookie deal would be a better path forward for the long-term future of the franchise. But Murray would be an intriguing veteran to call about.

