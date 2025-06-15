Jets Marching Towards Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner Deals
Will the New York Jets sign Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to new deals this offseason?
It sounds like the two sides are at least going to try. Wilson and Gardner are the team's two biggest building blocks and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "preliminary talks" have begun on potential contract extensions for both.
"I’m told they’ve had some preliminary talks, exchange of numbers, had all that fun stuff as far as new deals,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday. "They’ve got five-to-six weeks to see if they can come to an agreement before training camp."
The news isn't shocking, but it is positive. Both Wilson and Gardner have hinted that they want to be members of the Jets for life. If they can get long-term extensions done, it obviously would help with that fact. As other stars have held out around the league, Wilson and Gardner went a different direction and have been around the team all offseason and have participated in everything.
That just goes to show the type of players these two are and likely is part of the reason why New York wants to keep them around.
It's not everyday you have arguably the top cornerback in the league and one of the very brightest receivers as well. That's what the Jets have in these two and it certainly sounds like progress is being made on potential deals before the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
