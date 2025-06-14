Jets' Breece Hall Projected For Game-Changing Season
The New York Jets have one of the most dynamic running backs in football and he's projected for a big year.
New York running back Breece Hall is just 24 years old and has found his name in some odd trade rumors throughout the offseason to this point. He addressed the noise recently and said that he was told by head coach Aaron Glenn that he isn't going anywhere. Hall also talked about how he's going to try each day to prove he's the best back on the roster and show he deserves the most carries possible in the way of Glenn talking about wanting to utilize a committee approach.
Hall is a star in his own right and ESPN's Mike Clay is projecting him to have the best season of his career so far in 2025.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Updated Projections For Breece Hall:
17 games, 231 rushing attempts, 1,021 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns
65 targets, 49 receptions, 419 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns
Total projected yards from scrimmage: 1,440
Hall had 1,359 total yards from scrimmage in 2024 (876 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards). In 2023, he racked up 1,585 total yards from scrimmage (994 rushing yards, 591 receiving yards). He hasn't topped 1,000 rushing yards in a season to this point, so if he could reach these projections, it would be a career best for him.
All in all, the Jets are lucky to have Hall and he's in for a big year. Snatch him up early in fantasy football.
