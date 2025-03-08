Jets Country

Jets Might Sign Lions 'Oft-Injured' Edge Rusher: 'Cheaper Option'

He has obvious ties to Aaron Glenn

Colin Keane

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the New York Jets seek to bolster their defense this offseason, they’ll be closely monitoring free agents who played under Aaron Glenn on the Detroit Lions.

One of those guys is a 28-year-old defensive end and former No. 14 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL draft: Marcus Davenport.

On Friday, Detroit Free Press’ Jared Ramsey explored the possibility that Davenport, entering free agency, will find a new home in New York.

“Glenn was a fan of Davenport's strength and ability to set an edge early in the season for the Lions before Davenport went down in Week 3 with a torn triceps,” Ramsey wrote.

“Davenport … has been oft-injured throughout his career, which will depress his market just like last year when he signed a one-year prove-it deal with Detroit. If the Jets want to add a run-stopping edge rusher with the ability to impact the pocket on power rushes, Davenport could be one of the cheaper options available.”

Davenport has tallied 151 tackles, 24 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in a career thus far that has seen him play for the Minnesota Vikings in addition to the Lions and Saints.

Spotrac estimates Davenport garnering a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

Should Jets GM Darren Mougey talk to Glenn and prepare an offer? With multiple other roster needs on Mougey’s to-do list, acquiring a cheap asset like Davenport would be wise, especially if Glenn believes Davenport can add to winning.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Sign Cowboys' Projected $4.5 Million 'Valuable' Cornerback

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "New York Jets On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News