Jets Might Sign Lions 'Oft-Injured' Edge Rusher: 'Cheaper Option'
As the New York Jets seek to bolster their defense this offseason, they’ll be closely monitoring free agents who played under Aaron Glenn on the Detroit Lions.
One of those guys is a 28-year-old defensive end and former No. 14 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL draft: Marcus Davenport.
On Friday, Detroit Free Press’ Jared Ramsey explored the possibility that Davenport, entering free agency, will find a new home in New York.
“Glenn was a fan of Davenport's strength and ability to set an edge early in the season for the Lions before Davenport went down in Week 3 with a torn triceps,” Ramsey wrote.
“Davenport … has been oft-injured throughout his career, which will depress his market just like last year when he signed a one-year prove-it deal with Detroit. If the Jets want to add a run-stopping edge rusher with the ability to impact the pocket on power rushes, Davenport could be one of the cheaper options available.”
Davenport has tallied 151 tackles, 24 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in a career thus far that has seen him play for the Minnesota Vikings in addition to the Lions and Saints.
Spotrac estimates Davenport garnering a one-year, $2.2 million deal.
Should Jets GM Darren Mougey talk to Glenn and prepare an offer? With multiple other roster needs on Mougey’s to-do list, acquiring a cheap asset like Davenport would be wise, especially if Glenn believes Davenport can add to winning.
