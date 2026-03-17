Jets Mock Draft: Why Arvell Reese is the Right Selection at Pick No. 2

The New York Jets have already hit a home run of an offseason this year. They've completely revamped their defense from the ground up in head coach Aaron Glenn's vision. They were able to score multiple key trades to bring in talent like Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat, and Geno Smith while cutting ties with Justin Fields.

Now, the Jets need to hit a home run in the NFL draft. They hold four of the top 44 picks in the first two rounds.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With pick No. 2, Klatt projected the Jets would land Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese to help anchor their defense.

Jets need to land an edge rusher at pick No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) hits Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) beside cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is where the draft starts. Reese has reminded me of star edge rusher Micah Parsons since the fall. He’s a sensational player, and I know he’s just scratching the surface," Klatt wrote. "This is a guy who played as a starter for just one season and was just learning how to play the edge. He’s an excellent pass rusher, whether he’s rushing from the interior or edge. He’s got bend, athleticism and explosiveness. He’s got tremendous upside, and I believe he could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate early in his career."

The decision is seemingly going to come down to which edge rusher the Jets like more between Reese and Texas Tech's David Bailey. Both have intriguing traits that should excite the Jets, but New York can only land one of them. And the Jets can't afford to miss with this selection if they want their rebuild to continue in the right direction.

Why Arvell Reese is the better pick than David Bailey

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Breaking down the "right" decision between Reese and Bailey is tough because it doesn't seem like the Jets can go wrong either way. Reese is more of a hybrid player with superstar potential while Bailey is a polished edge rusher who looks ready for the NFL right now.

But the better option for the Jets and what they're doing is Reese.

Reese is a very talented edge rusher with the size, strength, and speed to wreck NFL offenses. But he can also double as a coverage linebacker. He's able to play in space against running backs or quarterbacks as a quarterback spy. He excelled across the board at Ohio State.

Adding Reese would open up coverages and personnel schemes that see Reese, Will McDonald IV, and Joseph Ossai on the field at the same time. His versatility would be crucial for the Jets.