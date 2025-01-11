Jets Mock Trade Replaces Aaron Rodgers With 4-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets are capable of turning things around in 2025.
New York fans should have hope about the team. The Jets are loaded with exciting talent on both sides of the ball and if they get the head coaching search right, should be able to turn things around in 2025.
They do have a question at quarterback, though. Aaron Rodgers' future is up in the air as he's going to have to decide if he wants to continue his playing career. He is a 20-year NFL veteran and had a solid 2024 season, although the standings didn't reflect his passing numbers.
If the Jets decide to go in a different direction, who could they target? Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton put together a list of the top landing spots and trade packages for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and had the Jets on his list.
"Jets Get: QB Kirk Cousins (and) Falcons Get: 2025 4th-round pick, EDGE Micheal Clemons," Morton said. "The New York Jets fired their head coach and general manager during the 2024 season to prepare for a fresh start in the 2025 offseason. The Jets' previous regime acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers and some of his former teammates over the past couple of years, but that didn't work out. Rodgers is contemplating whether he'll play in 2025...
"The Jets' new coaching staff could target Cousins, who would play for the team at a modest price if the Falcons continue to pay some of his salary. In the No. 7 draft slot, New York is out of range for a top quarterback prospect, so a veteran signal-caller may be more appealing to the new general manager rather than drafting one in the second or third round and having him compete against Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis for the starting job at training camp. The Jets can include Micheal Clemons in their trade package to draw the Falcons' interest."
There was a time when the Jets had an interest in Cousins, but things didn't work out and he rejected New York. Cousins as a player would be nice for the Jets, but it would be pretty shocking if they decided to swing a deal for him depending won ho takes over as head coach and general manager.
