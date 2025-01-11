Steelers Projected As Top Landing Spot For Jets’ 24-Year-Old Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for a new superstar for the wide receiver room. Could they give the New York Jets a call?
There have been reports that the 24-year-old star receiver Garrett Wilson could ask for a trade if Aaron Rodgers were to return in 2025. If Wilson were to ask out, he would be one of the top players on the trade block if the Jets for some reason considered a move.
The Jets absolutely shouldn’t consider a trade. He is a budding young star and is under team control for the next two seasons.
FanSided’s Zachary Rotman made a list of the top landing spots for Wilson if he did become available, though, and projected the Steelers as the top spot.
“Every time a high-end wide receiver becomes available, the Pittsburgh Steelers are mentioned as a potential suitor,” Rotman said. “If Wilson did become available, chances are, the Steelers will be in the mix of interested teams. He'd help them immensely if they did get him. The Steelers do have George Pickens, but is he reliable enough on and off the field to be considered a true WR1?
“Beyond Pickens, the receiver room is pretty barren, with guys like Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin III being Pittsburgh's secondary and tertiary options. The Steelers don't have a franchise quarterback, but Wilson, based on what he's done with the Jets, has proven that he doesn't need elite quarterback play to produce. A guy like Russell Wilson can and should force the ball Wilson's way, as he has done at times with Pickens, and watch him work.”
If Wilson becomes available, it seems like the Steelers would call at least. Pittsburgh has been tied to every receiver who has been available over the last year, including Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, Mike Williams, and others. This seems like a pretty fair projection but hopefully, the team doesn’t consider a deal.