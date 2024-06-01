Jets' Most 'Underappreciated' Player Rising Heading into Contract Year
The New York Jets silently endorsed veteran tight end Tyler Conklin through their behavior on draft night this past April.
With Georgia's Brock Bowers available, the Jets opted to use the No. 11 overall selection on Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu.
"I love our tight end room, actually," said general manager Joe Douglas in media scrum at the league meetings in late March. "But, again, like that question about wide receiver, if there's a chance to add even more dynamic players we're gonna look at it."
The Jets undoubtedly looked at it, but apparently didn't see Bowers as an immediate upgrade over the TE1 they've had in place for the past two seasons. The 28-year-old Conklin, who enters the final season on a three-year free-agent contract he signed in 2022, has been available and reliable despite the team-wide offensive struggles.
Conklin's contributions have not gone unnoticed by either Douglas or national media analysts. NFL Media's Gennaro Filice identified the most underappreciated player for each of the 16 AFC teams and Conklin was his choice for the Jets.
From NFL's most underappreciated players:
" ... Heading into the final season of a three-year, $20.25 million deal, Conklin has provided solid ROI to Joe Douglas, especially considering the motley crew of quarterbacks who've thrown him the football. With Aaron Rodgers under center in 2024, Conklin's set up for success in a contract year. And if the guy needed any extra motivation, remember when we spent months talking about tight end Brock Bowers as a no-brainer first-round pick for the Jets? Douglas instead opted for OT Olu Fashanu. Now it’s on Conklin to help prove his general manager right."
Over 34 games as a Jet, Conklin has caught nearly 70 percent of all targets. The 2018 fifth-round selection has accounted for 119 receptions and 1,173 receiving yards over the last two seasons. He is the team's second-leading receiver, ranking second only to Garrett Wilson during that two-year sample.