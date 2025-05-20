Jets Number Changes: 3 Notable Youngsters Receiver Uniform Updates
A trio of New York Jets youngsters will look a bit different next season.
Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, the Jets recently changed jersey numbers for third-year defensive end Will McDonald, sophomore receiver Malachi Corley and third-year wideout Xavier Gipson. It's McDonald and Gipson's first number change, whereas Corley is already on his third number.
Here are the details:
McDonald: No. 9 (previously No. 99
Gipson: No. 3 (previously No. 82
Corley: No. 6 (previously Nos. 14 and 17)
It's important to note that uniform numbers can change at any point before the season, as we've already seen with Corley. However, it's fair to assume all three players plan to wear these new digits next season.
McDonald, a 2023 first-round pick, is a roster lock after posting 10.5 sacks in 2024. But Corley (2024 third-rounder) and Gipson (undrafted) face uncertain futures after posting just 39 and 16 yards, respectively, last season. Both receivers must show improvements during spring practices and training camp.
The Jets began voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday and will hold additional practices over the next few weeks. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 10-12.
