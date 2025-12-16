Fernando Mendoza Lands With Jets In Intriguing Mock Draft

The New York Jets have some intriguing pieces to build around, but need a long-term solution at quarterback above all else.

New York's offensive line is solid -- and under contract beyond 2025 for the most part. Beyond the line, the Jets have long-term pieces like Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, Brandon Stephens, Adonai Mitchell, Jamien Sherwood, and many others. It would be nice to re-sign Breece Hall, who will be a free agent this offseason. If the Jets get the quarterback right, it will immediately change the perception of the franchise.

Take a look at the New Orleans Saints, for example. New York will face the Saints this upcoming weekend and they're entering the showdown with very positive buzz. New Orleans turned the reins over to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and he has impressed in six starts with the franchise. While the Saints are 4-10, the perception of the team is positive now thanks to the rookie. Arguably, the Jets have better supporting pieces, but don't have the quarterback to take the team over the edge.

The Jets should take a quarterback

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Monday, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick shared an intriguing mock draft that would solve that problem.

"No. 1. New York Jets (via New York Giants): QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana," Chadwick wrote. "Projected trade: New York Giants send No. 1 overall pick to New York Jets for No. 5 pick, No. 37 pick, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

"The Jets package their No. 7 overall pick, one of their three first-round selections in 2027 and a pair of second-round picks to move up and secure a potential franchise quarterback in Mendoza. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner currently ranks fifth among FBS quarterbacks in PFF grade (90.5), while his 33 passing touchdowns lead the nation. He draws comparisons to Jared Goff — a quarterback this Jets coaching staff knows well, with several members having previously worked with Goff in Detroit."

If the season were to end today, the Jets would have the No. 5 pick in the first round along with the No. 18 pick from the Indianapolis Colts. Arguably, the projected trade from Chadwick here is a bit much. A first- and second-round pick this year and next year is a steep ask to move up four spots, but if the Jets think Mendoza is the guy, maybe it would be worth it.

The Jets have some supporting pieces in place but need a quarterback to really turn the team around. The projected trade itself doesn't seem realistic, but the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award winner could be the guy. Plus, the Jets were scouting him earlier in the season.

