Jets Polarizing Decision Is Already Genius
The New York Jets' front office continues to look better and better.
New York's first order of business this offseason was filling its vacant head coach and general manager positions. After a handful of interviews, the Jets selected Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager.
By now, you likely know this. You also certainly know what their first big decision was after joining the franchise. New York opted to move on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. This was a debate that captivated the league before the Jets settled on the choice. There were some who thought New York should stick it out for another year with Rodgers and others who wanted the team to move on.
New York did move on and eventually signed Justin Fields. With each passing day, this move seems better and better.
Fields is at OTAs learning the team's new offensive system and most of the buzz has been positive about him so far.
Rodgers hasn't signed a deal yet despite all of the signs pointing toward him joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. His options seemingly are the Steelers and retirement but now it's June 2nd and a choice hasn't been shared publicly.
The Steelers have question marks and the Jets are already preparing for Week 1.
To make matters worse, NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero shared on "The Rich Eisen Show" that he's heard some members of the Steelers are "already over this thing" with Rodgers.
"I have been told that he has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he’s coming,” Pelissero said. "There’s all these signs that he’s coming but he has not affirmatively said ‘Hey, June 9 book me the ticket. I’m coming in and I’m going to join this team.’ That has not happened as of this point...
"There are people in that locker room who I believe would tell you they’re already over this thing. They just wanna know what’s going on. And they’re sick of hearing about it, and they’re sick of being asked about it. They don’t want to discuss it anymore.”
Clearly, the Jets got it right.