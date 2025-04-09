Jets Predicted To Acquire 1,319-Yard Weapon For New QB Justin Fields
When you sign up to play quarterback for the New York Jets. recent history dictates that the odds are already against you succeeding.
The Jets have already used seven starting quarterbacks in the first five years of the 2020s, and they'll add an eighth in 2025. New York signed four-year veteran and former first-round pick Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract last month.
Fields was replaced as the starter of the Chicago Bears after three seasons, then gave way to Russell Wilson last season after six games starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's yet to prove he can stick at the NFL level, and the Jets will have to give him more firepower to work with to give him a fighting chance.
To that end, one NFL writer sees New York loading up on wide receiver talent with their first pick in this month's draft.
On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald predicted that the Jets would select Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Jets have opted to go with Justin Fields as their quarterback this year and grab a top flight wide receiver prospect to go with him and Garrett Wilson," McDonald wrote.
"McMillan and Wilson would be one of the best young wide receiver duos in the league and would give the Jets passing game a higher floor for Fields this season (and another quarterback down the road)."
The 22-year-old McMillan is coming off a season in which he racked up 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, despite playing through a lingering lower-leg injury. He's 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, and has a catch radius as big as anyone playing in the NFL right now.
As is usually the case with teams who finished 5-12 the previous season, the Jets certainly have lots of other holes to address. But McMillan might well be the pick who can help New York determine what they have in Fields the quickest.
More NFL: Jets Suggested Blockbuster Would Ship Breece Hall To Surprising NFC North Team