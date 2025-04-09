Jets Suggested Blockbuster Would Ship Breece Hall To Surprising NFC North Team
Breece Hall trade speculation is running wild through New York Jets circles, and to some degree, it makes sense.
Hall is a very talented running back, and he's still only 23 years old. At the same time, he's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Braelon Allen showed enough talent as a rookie that New York might reasonably feel confident about handing over the keys to the backfield.
Plus, there's the chance that the Jets could use the seventh pick of the draft on Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty, which would make Hall redundant.
But while it's still a bit early to tell whether the smoke around a potential Hall trade will result in a trade in reality, it's not too early to start predicting which teams might soon be picking up the phone to ask the Jets for a deal.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named the Chicago Bears as one of those teams. Kay suggested a blockbuster that would ship Hall to Chicago for a 2025 third-round pick and current Bears starter D'Andre Swift.
"The Bears struggled to get much going on the ground last year with D’Andre Swift leading the backfield. The veteran averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, which was still leaps and bounds better than the 2.7 YPC that backup Roschon Johnson mustered," Kay wrote.
"The Bears still haven't bolstered this struggling platoon, so they must either opt to utilize one of their seven picks in the upcoming draft on a prospect or flip one for a known entity like Hall. The latter would be more appealing, as they have other areas of need to address in the early rounds."
Hall is undeniably more talented than Swift, and he's 2 1/2 years younger. But if the Jets plan is to replace Hall with Jeanty, Swift (who averaged just 3.8 yards per carry as Chicago's lead back last season) would be more of a change-of-pace option.
There's really no pressure for the Jets to move on from Hall unless they feel like he's already hit his ceiling. But one never knows if the right offer from the right team (like the Bears?) might cause them to pull the trigger.
