Jets Predicted To Cut Polarizing WR
The New York Jets have one preseason game under their belt and it's going to be interesting to see where they go from here.
There are just two preseason warmups ahead before the real action kicks off Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. When that day gets here, the Jets' roster will have been trimmed down to 53 players. That decision is due by August 27th.
With preseason here, things are starting to heat up and becoming a little more clear who will be in town, and who could be on the chopping block.
Will Jets cut ties with the young playmaker before the Steelers game?
The guy to watch is young receiver Malachi Corley. He entered camp with some buzz around him that he could end up being on the chopping block. He was a third round pick last year but never clicked with Aaron Rodgers and found his footing with the Jets.
This summer has been an opportunity to connect with the new regime and try to latch on with the 53-man roster, but things haven't worked out.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared his 53-man projection and had Corley missing the cut.
"Wide Receiver (6)," Rosenblatt said. "In: Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, Jamaal Pritchett. Out: Brandon Smith, Malachi Corley, Xavier Gispon, Dymere Miller, Quentin Skinner, Ontaria Wilson
Injured: Irv Charles. The big names to watch here, all of whom this staff inherited from the past regime: Lazard, Corley and Gipson. Lazard hasn’t shown much of anything in camp but the Jets seem to value his leadership and ability as a blocker in the running game (he was spotted wearing a sling on Saturday; he’ll undergo tests on his shoulder).
"The Jets have had Corley exclusively running with the backups on offense, likely in an attempt to motivate him to earn his standing with a new coaching staff — so far, it hasn’t worked. Corley has struggled in camp (drops, fumbles and a lack of notable plays made) and the preseason might be his best shot at proving he deserves to stick. It would be a tough look cutting a recent third-round pick, but he wasn’t Darren Mougey’s third-round pick. Corley had one catch for eight yards on Saturday."
Things aren't looking great for Corley.