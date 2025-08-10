Jets Lose $44 Million Man: What We Know So Far
The New York Jets took the field for what was a successful preseason game overall this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.
New York came out on top, 30-10. Justin Fields looked good in a small sample size, and the roster overall came out firing in Aaron Glenn's first game as a head coach. Although it won't count towards the standings, it was a solid showing right away.
One thing that should scare fans, though, is that receiver Allen Lazard wasn't at full strength in the first game of the preseason, clearly.
Will Allen Lazard make return for Jets soon?
ESPN's Rich Cimini revealed that Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury.
"Jets injury report: WR Allen Lazard: Right shoulder, will have tests to determine the severity, per Glenn. Was spotted in a sling," Cimini said. "RB Isaiah Davis (ankle) and RB Kene Nwangwu (calf) not thought to be serious, Glenn says. CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse didn't make the trip due to a medical issue and will be 'just fine,' Glenn says."
WFRV Local 5 Sports' Cameron Ezeir shared that after the game, Lazard was seen wearing a sling around.
"Was walking back to the media auditorium and passed former Packers WR Allen Lazard walking into the Jets locker room in a sling," Ezeir said. "Talk about crazy timing."
Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets and doesn't seem likely to go anywhere in the short term. Despite some rumors and speculation out there, the Jets haven't decided to move on from Lazard and instead restructured his deal to make him sticking with the team more and more likely. There surely are contenders out there that could use a guy of his caliber, but the Jets don't currrently seem likely to deal him. While this is the case, this injury is going to be something to monitor in the near future and as the Jets approach their Week 1 showdown against the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers.
